Lamar Jackson will have a lot of targets available on the field in the 2023 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens recently signed a new receiver for their quarterback, and it is a former 1st-round pick.

The Ravens are really giving Lamar Jackson everything he wants. The quarterback recently signed his contract extension with Baltimore, becoming the highest-paid player in the entire league with $52 million per year.

Baltimore has one of the best offenses in the NFL. They drafted Zay Flowers this year and signed Odell Beckham Jr., adding to their roster of elite wide receivers. However, they didn’t stop there and have now signed another player to assist Lamar Jackson in achieving his promise of throwing over 6,000 yards.

Ravens sign another wide receiver to bolster Lamar Jackson’s offense

The Ravens really want Lamar Jackson to succeed this season. Baltimore offered a lucrative contract extension to the quarterback earlier this year, but they know that he needs weapons to prove his value.

It has been reported that the Ravens could sign an elite wide receiver such as DeAndre Hopkins. However, since they are not pursuing a deal with the former Arizona Cardinals player yet, Baltimore is exploring other options available on the market.

Now, the AFC North squad has announced the arrival of a new target for Jackson. The Ravens agreed terms with Laquon Treadwell to a 1-year deal. He was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings with the 23-overall pick, but left once his rookie contract ended.

Treadwell spent the 2022 NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks, where he only played six games. He will return to the AFC this year, as he was part of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, where he had his best season so far with 33 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.