Lamar Jackson wants to prove himself to the Baltimore Ravens. After getting a lucrative long-term deal, the quarterback has made a bold promise to the team: to implement a game-changing shift in his playstyle, one that may reveal if he’s worthy of that juicy contract.

After several months of negotiations, Lamar Jackson finally got an offer from the Ravens. Earlier this year, they placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, but the quarterback was unable to find a team willing to pay two first-round picks for his services, so he stayed at Baltimore with a long-term deal.

Jackson is now the highest-paid player in the league. He needs to prove his value immediately, so now the 2019 NFL MVP has decided to implement a massive change in his playstyle in order to help his team succeed and live up to the expectations.

Lamar Jackson announces huge change in his playstyle for the 2023 season

Lamar Jackson needs to have an amazing 2023 campaign. The 26-year-old quarterback is now the best-paid player in the entire NFL, so the Ravens are confident that he will help them compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy in the upcoming years.

Baltimore is trying to do everything to help him succeed. The team added more receivers for the quarterback like Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers (drafted). For this reason, Jackson promised to throw over 6,000 yards, a milestone no quarterback has reached in one season.

The Ravens offense is stacked with talent, and Jackson is well aware of it. Throughout his entire career, he has been regarded as a quarterback who excels at running, and he possesses exceptional skills to do it. However, he is now determined to change his playstyle and has made a promise to increase his focus on throwing the ball.

“Running can only take you so far. I feel like with this new era of teams and offenses in the league, I feel like we need that (to throw more),” Jackson said.

Todd Monken, the team’s offensive coordinator, recently stated that he doesn’t want Lamar to abandon that unique skill. However, he acknowledges that the quarterback possesses excellent throwing abilities, especially with the abundance of talent surrounding him to catch his passes.