The Las Vegas Raiders are facing a tough challenge for the 2023 NFL season. Unable to present a long-term deal to Josh Jacobs, a club legend has sent a powerful message to the organization, showing support for the 25-year-old.

One of the most surprising moments during this offseason came from Nevada. The Raiders didn’t offer Josh Jacobs a long-term deal, and now it seems like he won’t return to Las Vegas to play the upcoming campaign.

Despite his recent stellar performance, Jacobs couldn’t persuade the team to grant him a contract extension. The move surprised everyone, including legends who can’t believe what has transpired with the running back.

Josh Jacobs receives massive support from a Raiders Hall of Famer

Earlier this year, the Raiders opted to place the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs. According to reports, both sides worked diligently to reach an agreement for a long-term deal. However, as the deadline approached, no offer was placed on the running back’s table.

This surprised everybody. Jacobs has been one of the most reliable and dominant players in the entire league. Unfortunately, running backs have not been treated very well recently, and Josh was not the exception.

The situation has now been addressed by a Hall of Famer. Marcus Allen, who is regarded as a living legend of the Raiders, talked about this matter, backing up Jacobs after not receiving the contract extension he wanted.

“I’m just going to say it, it’s almost like collusion,” Allen said, per Adam Hill of The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They decided the running back is one position where the productivity is only for a short time, and instead of looking at each one individually, they have decided as a group they’re not going to pay them.”

Allen’s sentiments are pertinent not only for Jacobs but also for other running backs such as Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, and many others. These players have encountered challenges recently with their contracts, facing difficulty in securing long-term deals, having to accept pay cuts, or even being released by their respective clubs.