Josh Jacobs is not having a great year. After not being able to secure a long-term contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, now the elite running back has made his final decision about his future with the AFC West team.

The last few months have been challenging for Josh Jacobs. His rookie contract came to an end this year, and he was expecting an extension from the Raiders. However, both sides were unable to reach an agreement before the deadline.

Several reports indicated that the Raiders offered Jacobs a one-year deal worth up to $10.09 million, but he turned it down. With the 2023 NFL season near, he has now made his definitive choice about his future with Las Vegas.

Report: Josh Jacobs confirms his next step with the Raiders

Josh Jacobs was thoroughly displeased with the Raiders not offering him a contract extension this year. The running back has consistently performed at an elite level for the Silver and Black in recent years, but both sides had divergent views regarding his new deal.

According to reports, Jacobs was interested in being traded after not receiving a contract extension offer. Chiefs and Broncos were interested in the experienced running back, but now he has made his final decision about his future.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal has informed that Josh Jacobs will report back with the Raiders in the coming weeks, effectively ending his holdout. However, there are still negotiations to be resolved regarding the terms of his return.

If Jacobs does decide to return, he faces two options: signing the franchise tag or reaching an agreement for a one-year deal, presumably with a higher salary. The Raiders’ previous offer was valued at up to $10.09 million, so it’s anticipated that the team’s proposal could be more substantial this time.