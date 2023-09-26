Zach Wilson couldn’t do anything to prevent the losses in Weeks 2 and 3, and the Jets are now mired in a losing streak that will be very difficult to overcome in Week 4 against Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the New York Jets legends commented on the team’s situation in the 2023 season, saying that it is unlikely to get out of this whole problem with Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback.

However, the Jets still have enough time to turn things around this season. They recently signed a veteran Super Bowl-winning quarterback to help the franchise.

Who was the Jets’ legend who spoke badly about Zach Wilson?

During an episode of The Michael Kay Show, Jets’ legend Joe Namath said of the quarterback, “I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson.” But the worst thing was that Namath referred to Wilson’s recent performance as “disgusting.”

Wilson had a successful college career at BYU. He was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, after throwing for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also led BYU to a 11-1 record and a victory in the Boca Raton Bowl.

How was Joe Namath time with the Jets?

Joe Namath played for the New York Jets from 1965 to 1976. He is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in Jets history and is credited with helping to popularize the American Football League (AFL). Namath led the Jets to victory in Super Bowl III in 1969, defeating the heavily favored Baltimore Colts.