During this offseason, the New Orleans Saints decided to hire Derek Carr. He has had a very good start of the 2023 NFL season, but he unfortunately has suffered an injury that sound the alarms in Louisiana.

Derek Carr’s tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t quite finish in the best way possible. The team wanted to trade him, but the rest of the league knew that he was going to be released anyways, so they waited for him to be cut.

Once he got released, the Saints immediately made a move for him. The NFC South squad offered him a lucrative deal, and the team has definitely improved with him leading the offense.

Derek Carr’s injury: Saints share huge update on the matter

Week 3 of the 2023 season was not what the Saints expected it to be. Even though they had a 17-point lead against the Packers, Green Bay managed to score 18 points in the fourth quarter to win the game.

Unfortunately, the team quickly lost Derek Carr due to a hand injury during the third quarter of the game. The veteran quarterback couldn’t return and his place was taken by Jameis Winston.

However, there are good news for the Saints. After an examination, it was revealed that Carr only suffered a sprained AC joint, so he will be available for their Week 4 game against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

What is Derek Carr’s contract with the New Orleans Saints?

Derek Carr signed a 4-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints this year; $100 million of them are guaranteed.