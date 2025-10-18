NFL News: Saints reportedly make important decision on key Spencer Rattler weapon

The New Orleans Saints currently hold a 1-5 record, a mark that many would interpret as a clear sign of an underwhelming performance from the team. Nevertheless, Spencer Rattler has managed to shine at times, showing flashes of quality football. Some of his offensive teammates have also stood out, drawing close attention from multiple NFL teams.

One of the players making the biggest waves in trade rumors is talented wide receiver Chris Olave. Despite his team’s struggles, many rivals are eager to acquire his services through a potential trade.

Despite this situation, the Saints reportedly have no intention of parting ways with one of their top stars. In fact, they are seriously considering offering a lucrative contract extension to one of the best players at his position in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Saints have been trying to work out a long-term contract for receiver Chris Olave despite his name being attached to teams looking for pass catchers,” the reporter Diana Russini said.

Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints.

Advertisement

Alongside Olave, there’s been a lot of talk about Alvin Kamara’s future. However, it seems the Saints have no plans to part ways with either player—at least in the short term.

Advertisement

see also Saints stars clear the air on potential trade away

Olave’s numbers in New Orleans

Since joining the New Orleans Saints as the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, wide receiver Chris Olave has consistently proven to be the focal point of the team’s passing attack, already racking up impressive career totals.

Advertisement

Through the 2024 season, Olave had surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in both his 2022 rookie year (1,042 yards on 72 receptions with four TDs) and his sophomore campaign in 2023 (1,123 yards on 87 receptions with five TDs).

Despite an injury-shortened 2024, the former Ohio State standout has compiled a career total of 2,907 receiving yards on 230 receptions with 11 touchdowns across 45 games, firmly establishing himself as one of the league’s top young wideouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turning the season around with Rattler at the helm

The New Orleans Saints’ 2025 season has quickly devolved into a must-win scenario, with the team limping into Week 7 at a dismal 1-5 record, placing them last in the NFC South.

With a challenging slate of games looming, including a pivotal divisional matchup against the first-place Buccaneers in Week 8, the pressure is mounting on Head Coach Kellen Moore‘s squad to secure wins immediately.

Advertisement

The Saints need to address their systemic issues—which have included a struggle for offensive consistency, untimely penalties, and a suspect run defense—if they hope to avoid a disastrous season and climb out of the NFC South basement. Their upcoming schedule, which also features matchups against the Rams and a road game against the Dolphins, offers no easy outs, making this next stretch absolutely crucial for the franchise’s trajectory.