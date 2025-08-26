Trending topics:
Tyler Shough’s agent drops four-word message as Kellen Moore chooses Spencer Rattler as Saints QB1

Tyler Shough's agent only needed four words after Kellen Moore opted to name Spencer Rattler as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season over his client.

By Martín O’donnell

Tyler Shough during the NFL Scouting Combine.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesTyler Shough during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Tyler Shough will have to wait a bit longer to make his NFL debut. On Tuesday, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore confirmed Spencer Rattler will be the team’s starting quarterback to kick off the 2025 season.

Shortly after the announcement, Shough‘s agent went viral with a four-word message on social media. “I like the plan,” Erik Burkhardt wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

With only four words, Burkhardt showed optimism in his client’s future with the team. His comments suggest that, even though Rattler is getting the upper hand for now, he believes the Saints are just waiting for the right moment to promote Shough.

Moore explains why he chose Rattler over Shough

However, Moore appears to have no intention of changing his mind later in the year. Speaking to the press, the Saints head coach explained the reasons behind his decision to start Rattler over Shough.

Spencer Rattler throwing a pass

Spencer Rattler warms up before a game.

“We’re not getting into this QB debate throughout the season. Spencer’s our starting quarterback. Tyler’s gonna continue to develop,” Moore said, explaining how much the coaching staff believes in Rattler. “We’re really excited about Spencer. We think he’s gonna do an awesome job for us.

“He’s just been consistent. He’s made some really good decisions throughout this whole entire process and his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly showed up.”

What’s the age difference between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough?

Though Shough’s agent reacted with an optimistic tone, fans believe he’s just pretending. Many users point to the fact that his client is exactly one year older than Rattler, which is why he shouldn’t be so calm about this situation.

Even though Shough is entering his rookie year in the NFL as a second-round pick, he will turn 26 next month. Rattler’s birthday is also on September 28, but he will turn 25 instead.

Rattler joined the Saints as a fifth-round pick in 2024. Still, having one season under his belt may have proved the difference in the QB battle this offseason. Only time will tell whether he proves Moore right or if Shough gets a chance to overtake Rattler on the depth chart.

