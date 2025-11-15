Saints star turns heads with major admission about his future in New Orleans

If there’s one NFL team currently playing with their eyes on the future, it’s undoubtedly the New Orleans Saints. Kellen Moore’s squad hasn’t found its footing this season, prompting many to start imagining what lies ahead.

In those plans is the name of Chris Olave, one of the most sought-after players during the last trade deadline. Despite interest from several teams, the wide receiver wants to stay with the Saints for a long time.

During a recent chat with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, the former Ohio State Buckeyes player revealed that negotiations for his contract extension are underway, and he dreams of staying with the franchise for good.

“It’s in the works…I want to be in New Orleans forever,” he said. The talented wideout is one of the key pieces in Moore’s offense, making his retention a significant boost for a franchise currently in the midst of a rebuild.

Olave’s numbers in New Orleans

Despite the New Orleans Saints‘ disappointing 2-8 start to the 2025 season, wide receiver Chris Olave continues to cement his status as a reliable top target. Through 10 games, Olave leads the team with 60 receptions for 664 receiving yards, averaging 11.1 yards per catch.

He has also found the end zone 4 times, including a highlight-reel 62-yard reception. Currently on pace to surpass 1,100 yards for the season, the young wideout remains the focal point of the Saints’ passing attack, providing a consistent threat even as the offense struggles for cohesion.

What’s next for the Saints?

The New Orleans Saints face a critical three-game sequence that will likely determine their fate in the NFC South. The stretch begins at home against a surging divisional rival, the Atlanta Falcons, a must-win game to keep pace in the division. Immediately following is a brutal road trip to Florida, where they will take on the high-powered Miami Dolphins.

The challenging run culminates with another crucial divisional road game against the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the 2-8 Saints, a series of upsets is required if they hope to salvage any playoff aspirations.