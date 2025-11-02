Are Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed playing today for Saints vs Rams in Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?

It’s still early in the NFL season to be just a mere guest at the party, but unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, that’s the situation they find themselves in. Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed’s team is looking to rack up as many wins as possible heading toward the end of the season, and its first challenge comes at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.

Having their top players available could be a key factor, and fortunately for Kellen Moore and the Saints, both Kamara and Shaheed are expected to play after being listed as questionable for this matchup.

The news was confirmed by NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, who shared the update on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting this important development for an offense that cannot afford any more setbacks for the remainder of the season.

“RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) and WR Rashid Shaheed (hip) are both listed as questionable and both are expected to play, sources say,” the insider reported via @RapSheet.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints reacts with Rashid Shaheed #22.

Two weapons for Shough

The Saints offense is at a critical juncture as rookie Tyler Shough prepares for his first NFL start. With him taking the New Orleans Saints’ QB1 role after Spencer Rattler’s benching, the pressure is squarely on proven playmakers like running back Alvin Kamara and explosive wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to become the rookie quarterback’s primary security blankets.

Kamara, despite dealing with a nagging ankle issue, needs to re-establish himself as a dynamic threat in both the run and short passing game to ease Shough‘s transition. Similarly, Shaheed, whose deep-play ability is a constant threat, must ensure consistency and reliability on intermediate routes.

Their ability to deliver high-volume, impactful performances will be paramount in giving the young signal-caller the support needed to stabilize a struggling Saints offense.

Thinking about what’s ahead

The New Orleans Saints are at a pivotal point in their 2025 campaign, and with the Week 11 bye looming, the immediate future is all about securing wins. The next two weeks are non-negotiable for an organization fighting to stay relevant, despite having turned to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

First up is a difficult road matchup against the surging Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, followed by a crucial divisional battle against the Carolina Panthers. With the NFC South still mathematically in reach, these two contests before the Week 11 break are absolutely critical.

Head Coach Kellen Moore must galvanize his squad to maximize the win total from this two-game stretch—even one victory would provide much-needed momentum and stability for Shough as they head into their week off, proving the team is fully committed to a win-now approach.