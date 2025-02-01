NFL News: Sam Darnold keeps it brief but clear on his potential future with the Vikings

Sam Darnold threw for a total of 4,319 yards during the regular season with the Minnesota Vikings, helping the team secure 14 wins and reach the playoffs, where they unfortunately made an early exit. However, with his one-year contract now expired, the focus has shifted to his future with the franchise. Darnold recently addressed the situation, making one thing clear.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL, Darnold was asked about the decision he will need to make regarding his future with the Vikings. He responded, “I put a little bit of thought into it, I’m not gonna share anything about what I was thinking…” He also acknowledged that there have been behind-the-scenes conversations but declined to elaborate further.

The Vikings quarterback avoided giving a definitive answer on whether he will re-sign with the team but indicated that his agent will handle negotiations with the franchise. “Just going to continue to talk to my agent and figure things out from there,” Darnold said. His base salary for the past season was $2.5 million.

It’s worth noting that Darnold played for three other teams before joining the Vikings, but it was in Minnesota where he had his best season to date in terms of passing yards, touchdowns, pass attempts, completion percentage, games started, victories, and other key stats.

A Strong Season for Darnold with the Vikings

Darnold himself acknowledged that his 2024 season with the Vikings was a positive experience. “I think for me, it was about taking one day at a time,” he said, explaining that this mindset helped him stay focused throughout the season. “You can get lost in a lot of the areas, in a lot of the things people are saying about you…” For Darnold, the key was to stay focused and work on himself.

Vikings’ Quarterback Options Moving Forward

If Darnold does not return for the 2025 season, the Vikings have J.J. McCarthy, the rookie who was expected to start last season but was sidelined due to injury, paving the way for Darnold to step in. Currently, the team does not have any other quarterbacks on the roster for that position. In 2024, the other options were Nick Mullens and Daniel Jones.