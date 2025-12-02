Sam Darnold’s recent performances raise questions

Sam Darnold faced his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, on Sunday, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a commanding 26-0 win at Lumen Field. The Seahawks’ defense had a field day against quarterback Max Brosmer, who went 19 of 30 for 126 yards with four interceptions and four sacks.

Darnold finished 14 of 26 for 128 yards with four sacks. The veteran’s level has decreased in recent games. He has thrown two touchdown passes in the last three games, and they came against the struggling Tennessee Titans.

Seattle is well alive in the NFC West division title race, but Darnold’s recent games have raised eyebrows among fans. The former New York Jets quarterback must find his pace again ahead of the final five games of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analyst questions Sam Darnold’s recent performances

Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated ranked the Seahawks as the No. 2 team in the power rankings after Week 13. However, he raised concerns about the punishment Darnold received in recent games.

Sam Darnold, QB1 for the Seattle Seahawks

Advertisement

“I don’t know whether the Sam Darnold concern is real and lasting or whether Darnold played two very good defenses in three weeks that could capitalize on Seattle’s weak spot on the interior of the offensive line, the same way Darnold was pressured in Minnesota,” Orr wrote. “The Vikings cut off Darnold’s immediate quick game and forced him to hold onto the football. A recipe for disaster or, in this case, four sacks despite the game never being in question. “

Advertisement

The Seahawks will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. The Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers will be their final four opponents.