Vikings receive clear warning from Sam Darnold ahead of Seahawks clash

Despite having a solid 2024 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings let Sam Darnold go to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year. Destiny has reunited them in Week 13, and the quarterback has warned his former team about their upcoming clash.

Last year, Sam Darnold took over as the Vikings starting quarterback due to JJ McCarthy’s injury. The veteran did an outstanding job, but Minnesota ultimately moved on from him, believing McCarthy was the franchise QB they had been looking for.

However, things have not gone as the Vikings expected. Sam Darnold is currently thriving with the Seahawks, while McCarthy is struggling, making many believe Minnesota made a huge mistake by letting him go.

Sam Darnold gets real on his tenure with Vikings with slight warning to his former team

Week 13 is special for Sam Darnold. The veteran quarterback faces his former team, the one that helped him shine and revive his career after it seemed to be over.

While Darnold had a remarkable tenure with the Vikings, the NFC North club decided not to give him a lucrative contract. A few months after his departure, he will be reunited again with Minnesota, but this time as a rival.

Sam Darnold is a professional, so he understands how the league works. While he could not secure a new deal with the Vikings, he is grateful for his time with them, but he has also issued a warning: he is now focused on the Seahawks success and will do everything possible to get the win.

“I’m very grateful for the time that I spent there,” Sam Darnold said, via the team’s website. “All the people that I created relationships with, all the people in that locker room, all the coaches there, the people in that building, but I am very excited to be here and to continue doing what we’re doing this year.”

What happens if the Seahawks defeat the Vikings in Week 13?

A win in Week 13 is crucial for the Seahawks. The NFC West is currently led by the Los Angeles Rams, so Seattle is aiming for a wild card spot and a defeat would be terrible for their hopes.

If the Seahawks defeat the Vikings, they would maintain the 5th seed in the NFC, but they would also keep their chances of winning the NFC West alive, which is crucial to secure a top seed and potential home-field advantage in the wild card round.

