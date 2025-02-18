NFL News: Seahawks add three-time Super Bowl champion to Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for the 2025 NFL season, they are making changes to head coach Mike Macdonald‘s coaching staff for the upcoming campaign. The Geno Smith franchise has moved quickly to bring in a three-time Super Bowl champion.

The Seahawks’ 2024 season was a mix of successes and challenges. Under Macdonald’s leadership, the team posted a 10-7 record, an improvement over previous seasons. However, despite this positive performance, the Seahawks failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Despite their success on the road, the Seahawks struggled in their own stadium, finishing with a 3-6 home record. To put a rebuilding season behind them, a good idea is to hire a profile that has experience winning a Super Bowl.

Three-time Super Bowl champion joins Seahawks coaching staff

The newest member of the Seahawks staff is none other than three-time Super Bowl champion and veteran NFL coach Rick Dennison, who will join Seattle as a running game coordinator and senior offensive consultant for the upcoming season, bringing experience to Macdonald’s staff.

Rick Dennison, the new run game coordinator of the Seahawks

When did Dennison win the Super Bowl?

Rick Dennison has had a distinguished career in the NFL. As a player, he was a linebacker for the Denver Broncos, where he later had a glorious tenure as an assistant coach. He won three Super Bowls during his career, serving as special teams coach and offensive line assistant in the 1997 and 1998 seasons, and as offensive coordinator in 2015.

Seahawks add another member to Macdonald’s staff

In addition to Dennison’s presence, the Seahawks have confirmed the hiring of Justin Outten as ground game specialist and assistant offensive line coach. He comes to Seattle after serving as the Tennessee Titans’ ground game coordinator and running backs coach in 2023 and tight ends coach in 2024.