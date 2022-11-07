Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has sent a warning to his players after yet another defeat, this time to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Many things can change in just a matter of months in the NFL. If not, look at the Los Angeles Rams. Back in February, they were tasting the ultimate glory at home. Flashforward to today, and the team's playoff aspirations seem to be on the line.

The Rams, who headed into the 2022 NFL season as the reigning Super Bowl champions, have work to do if they want to retain the Vince Lombardi. Matthew Stafford and company are 3-5, sitting third in the NFC West.

Los Angeles had a chance to get back to winning ways on Sunday, but blew a four-point lead against the Buccaneers with less than a minute left. Therefore, Sean McVay has warned his players that changes could be made soon.

Rams HC Sean McVays says changes need to be made

"Changes have to be made. Adjustments have to be made," McVay said postgame, via CBS Sports. "We can't continue to go on like this. And you know, what that looks like I don't necessarily have the exact answers right now."

McVay suggests there could be some changes in the depth chart after two consecutive defeats. However, he also took responsibility for the challenging situation the team is going through.

"I'm a big part of this," McVay continued. "I have to do better. We're going to stay connected throughout this, but we do have to be able to look inward and figure out what are some of the solutions, changes, adjustments, different things that we have to do to be able to get different results and different production from our offense.

"There's a lot of things that we've got to continue to look at. I think everything's got to be up for debate. ... As coaches, we're responsible for identifying the problems and trying to provide solutions, and then the players' job is to be able to go execute and be able to get it done.

"I have to be able to do my part, first and foremost, for them to be able to do theirs. That's where you always look at you know, you want to look inward first. ... And so, like I'll continue to say and like I'll always say, we're in this together and we're going to fight our way out of it and continue to keep battling."

McVay won't throw his players under the bus, which is a good thing. Still, everyone at the Rams should know that the coach will not be satisfied until the team shows signs of progress.