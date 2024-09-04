Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Six quarterbacks will make much more than Patrick Mahomes with Chiefs in 2024

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is widely seen as the best active quarterback in the NFL, but he won't be the highest-paid signal-caller in 2024.

By Martín O’donnell

Three Super Bowl rings, three Super Bowl MVP awards, and two MVPs. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes boasts that résumé at only 28, which is why he’s widely considered the greatest quarterback currently in the NFL.

However, that doesn’t mean he’ll be the best paid player at his position this year. According to Spotrac, Mahomes is seventh in the list of highest earning quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL season.

The Chiefs are reportedly set to hand Mahomes $45,750,000 this year. Even though that’s a lot of money, it’s less than what the likes of Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert, and Deshaun Watson will cash in this season.

Goff leads the list in 2024 cash with an expected $80,611,00 income after agreeing to a lucrative contract extension with the Detroit Lions. This offseason, Love and Cousins were also tied to big deals by the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

Where does Mahomes rank on average money per year among NFL QBs?

Even though Mahomes agreed on a restructured deal to his 10-year, $450 million contract signed in 2020 with the Chiefs, his average money per year is still below other quarterbacks in the league.

Patrick Mahomes\&#039; contract: How does his salary compare to Messi, Ronaldo?

Patrick Mahomes" contract: How does his salary compare to Messi, Ronaldo?

  1. Joe Burrow – $55 million (average annual value)
  2. Trevor Lawrence – $55 million
  3. Jordan Love – $55 million
  4. Tua Tagovailoa – $53.1 million
  5. Jared Goff – $53 million
  6. Patrick Mahomes – $52.65 million
  7. Justin Herbert – $52.5 million
  8. Lamar Jackson – $52 million
  9. Jalen Hurts – $51 million
  10. Kyler Murray – $46.1 million
  11. Deshaun Watson – $46 million

Patrick Mahomes not worried about his Chiefs contract

Since many quarterbacks got paid this offseason, the feeling is that Mahomes’ contract may need yet another update. But the quarterback has made it clear he’s not concerned about his salary on the Chiefs, as his priority is to have a strong supporting cast to continue succeeding.

I think we do a great job of managing my money, to be able to pay me a lot of money and keep a good team around me,Mahomes said. “I know we’ve kind of restructured it a couple of times and got the cash flow up in certain spots and certain years. It’s about having a good dialogue, good communication with the front office, with ownership. We’ve done that here. And as we’ve been able to allow me to be a highly-paid guy while at the same time build a great team around me.”

Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

