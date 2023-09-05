For the first time in more than two decades, Tom Brady is preparing to watch an NFL season from the sidelines. The former quarterback will continue to be attached to the sport, though, as the New England Patriots prepare to welcome him to Gillette Stadium in their season opener.

Brady wrote the greatest chapter in franchise history, helping the team win six Super Bowls in a memorable 20-year stint. Even though he spent his final years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots still want to recognize everything he did for the organization.

Brady will get the recognition he deserves this weekend, when he attends the Patriots game against the Eagles in Week 1 of the 2023 season. In a recent episode of his Let’s Go podcast, TB12 shared his feelings ahead of a long-awaited homecoming.

Tom Brady gets real on returning to Gillette Stadium

“A lot of gratitude. I had two decades of incredible life-changing, altering experiences,” Brady said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “I have so many memories from my time there. Memories with people there. I’m creating a new memory with people there. To go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way. I’ve not been to that stadium in this way ever. I went there as a player. I went there once as a competitor. And now I’m going to go there really as a fan and then I’m going to be there in the future as a broadcaster.

“So, I don’t think it’s going to be hard to be a fan though. Love the sport, and love the Patriots. So, going up there to see a lot of my friends and family is going to be a great experience.“

How long has Tom Brady played in the NFL?

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for 23 seasons. 20 of them were in Foxborough, while the last three were in Tampa.

How many Super Bowl rings does Tom Brady have?

Tom Brady has won the Super Bowl on seven occasions, six of them with the Patriots and one with the Bucs.

When will Tom Brady start his broadcast career?

Tom Brady will start a new chapter as NFL analyst for FOX Sports in 2024.