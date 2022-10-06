Even though no one else seems to believe in them, Kenny Pickett has full confidence in the Pittsburgh Steelers as he gets his first career start.

Well, the Mitch Trubisky era has officially come to an end. Who would've thought a mediocre QB wasn't the answer to the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles? I mean, he did so well with the Bears and the Bills...

All jokes aside, Mike Tomlin made the right choice here. Kenny Pickett wasn't ready to play out of the gate, and he needed some time on the sidelines before being thrown out there, but he still was a much better option for them.

Still, oddsmakers and analysts aren't giving the Steelers much of a chance as they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But Pickett's confidence in him and his teammates is unharmed by their underdog status.

NFL News: Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Aren't Underdogs

“Everybody else thinks we’re underdogs. We don’t,” Pickett said, per ProFootballTalk. “We’re going to go in there with some confidence. We know how great we can be when we’re detailed and we execute at a high level. That’s something we need to take care of during the week or we won’t have a shot. It’s the details, the little things, guys running at the right depth, I’ve got to be on time, give them a great ball and they’ll make the plays. The line has been doing a great job all year, so I have a ton of confidence in those guys. It’s everyone doing their 1/11th and we’ll be OK.”

“I want to raise the level of play of everyone around me, but we have so many great players,” Pickett added. “I’ve got to do my job. I have 100 percent trust and confidence that every guy in that huddle will do their job. I was just raised that way. Everyone has to just own their business and own their job, and we’ll be alright.”

Pickett looked much more aggressive in his first bit of NFL action last week. The Steelers have a decent set of weapons, so their offense should be better with him, even though there will be plenty of growing pains with a rookie QB behind center.