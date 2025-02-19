Ben Roethlisberger criticized Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers again on his podcast, Footbahlin. The former Super Bowl champion believes the team has become stuck in the past and has gradually lost its essence.

“You have to evolve. You have to evolve as a team. You can’s just assume that everybody wants to come and play for the Steelers anymore like they used to. People used to want to come play for Pittsburgh because you had a chance every year to win a Super Bowl. I used to joke that we’d be up three or four points before the game even started. Right? Because there were people saying like: ‘Man, we’re about to get hit in the mouth by these guys.’ I think that you’ve lost a little bit of that.”

The situation is critical for the Steelers at the moment. It’s been 16 years since they won a championship, eight seasons without playoff victories, and total uncertainty at the quarterback position among Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or a free agent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Ben Roethlisberger say about Mike Tomlin?

Ben Roethlisberger said that the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost one of the key traits that characterized them: physicality. In fact, for the legend, it’s inconceivable that they allowed nearly 300 rushing yards in a playoff game, considering the history of the franchise.

“I get it’s all about winning games, but it’s got to be done in a physical type of way. In a way that you take pride in certain things. I’m not saying that the team doesn’t have it, I’m sure Tomlin is still preaching it about that, but, you don’t hear about guys running for 200 yards on the Pittsburgh Steelers. 150, 180, things like that. It just didn’t happen. So, the game evolves, teams evolve, players evolve. A team has to know when they’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers that they’re going to be hurting. Same way I knew when I was playing Baltimore. I don’t know if that’s been lost from players now.”

Advertisement