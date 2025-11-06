Trending topics:
NFL News: Steelers wide receivers deny rumors of Aaron Rodgers controversy inside locker room

DK Metcalf denied that a supposed controversy is brewing between Aaron Rodgers and his wide receivers with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers is spreading the ball around with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that has been key to the team’s 5-3 record and first-place standing in the AFC North. However, some local reporters have tried to create a negative narrative, claiming that the wide receivers aren’t getting many targets with the veteran quarterback. This was DK Metcalf’s strong response to the matter.

“You all may get frustrated. We don’t. We’re just trying to win. You got to respect the guys who are getting targets. Everybody rightfully deserves a shot at the ball. Aaron’s a great quarterback. He’s just throwing it to the open guy. We’ve been making plays whenever the ball comes our way. Just kudos to him for hanging in the pocket and delivering the ball. I’ve been playing with great receivers my whole career. So, it’s nothing new to me that the quarterback is going to throw it to the open guy or throw it to another guy. I just got to do a better job of getting open and staying open.”

Metcalf was the Steelers’ big splash move in the offseason to try to win the Super Bowl, but with no true No. 2 wide receiver, double coverages have caused his numbers to fall short of expectations. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson haven’t been able to step up after the trade that sent George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, so the tight end group has been key for Rodgers in the passing game.

Which wide receiver did the Steelers just sign?

The Pittsburgh Steelers just signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad, and it seems likely he’ll be elevated to the active roster at some point given his familiarity with Aaron Rodgers from their time together in Green Bay.

For Metcalf, the arrival of a veteran like Scantling, who has played with great quarterbacks such as Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, could be key for the young wide receivers as the team pushes for the playoffs.

“I think he’s another receiver with veteran experience in this league. A good player in this league. He’s also played with a bunch of great quarterbacks. So, just to have him here, I can pick his brains. It’s a plus. I’m looking forward to work with him.”

