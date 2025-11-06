Marquez Valdes-Scantling has signed with the Steelers, which means he will have a reunion with his former teammate Aaron Rodgers. The wide receiver admitted that, despite having other options, the reason he decided to join Pittsburgh was precisely because of the veteran quarterback.

“He’s the reason. He’s the best that ever played this game. So, it’s pretty easy when you got that guy under center and just being on the same page. We built a great rapport over the four years that we got to play together and he’s one of my closest friends in this NFL thing that I’ve ever made. He’s taught me a lot. So, just being able to be around him again and get some more knowledge four years later, I’m excited about it.”

Valdes-Scantling played with Rodgers from 2018 to 2021 with the Green Bay Packers. He then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and with that team, he won the Super Bowl twice alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Who are Steelers’ wide receivers?

DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, and Roman Wilson are the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receivers, but considering Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s familiarity with Aaron Rodgers, it seems very likely that the former Chiefs player could be promoted at any moment.

The Steelers were interested in acquiring a wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline, but names like Jakobi Meyers or Jaylen Waddle had a very high price tag, which led general manager Omar Khan to avoid making any moves.

Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh are in first place in the AFC North with a 5-3 record, thanks to Aaron Rodgers having a very solid 2025 season with 17 touchdowns, and the defense finally coming alive by forcing six turnovers in the win over the Indianapolis Colts.

