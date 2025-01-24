Patrick Mahomes spoke again about all the controversy surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs due to many calls by referees that protected the quarterback during the game against the Houston Texans in the playoffs. This was his response when asked if he receives special treatment from the officials compared to other players.

“I don’t feel that way. I mean, I just try to play football at the end of the day. The referees are doing their best to call the game as fair and as proper as they possibly can. All you can do is go out there and play the game that you love as hard as you can and live with the results. So, for me, it’s go out there, play hard, try to do whatever I can to win the football game and then live with the results based on my effort and the way that we played the game. I think that’s what we preach here in Kansas City.”

The Chiefs are aiming to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, but the defending champions will face the biggest challenge of the season when they host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated AFC Championship game.

What happened with Patrick Mahomes and referees in game against Texans?

Patrick Mahomes was heavily criticized for a play in which he flopped, looking for a penalty against the Texans in the Divisional Round. Additionally, throughout the game, the referees severely penalized Houston with personal fouls for hits on the quarterback that seemed legal.

When a reporter followed up on the topic, asking if, as a veteran player, he now felt more protected by the officials, Mahomes delivered a clear message before facing the Bills.

“I haven’t felt any different. You get new referees every year. You get new circumstances and you never can really tell because every play is different. That’s what makes the NFL so special. So, I feel like I’ve just continued to play the game. I just try to win and whatever happens kind of happens.”