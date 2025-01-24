Tom Brady and Mark Davis are facing one of the most important decisions in Raiders history. Along with the entire team’s front office, they cannot afford to fail in choosing the new head coach as they strive to win their first Super Bowl in four decades.

Antonio Pierce couldn’t capitalize on his opportunity during the 2024 season, finishing with a disappointing 4-13 record. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell fell far short of being the franchise quarterback that fans were hoping for.

Now, the challenge will be enormous for anyone who decides to take the job, considering that the Raiders are in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. The AFC West is loaded with the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers, and, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who is the Raiders’ new head coach?

Pete Carroll will be the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report by Adam Schefter. As a minority owner, Tom Brady and the team’s front office are placing their trust in a man who won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks and revamped USC’s program in college football.

“Just in: Pete Carroll and the Raiders now have reached agreement on a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option, sources tell ESPN. Another veteran legendary coach has returned.”

