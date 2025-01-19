Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won the Super Bowl in 16 years. This is a concerning drought for one of the most important franchises in the NFL. For this reason, a lot of people are expecting huge changes.

The bet to improve the quarterback room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields failed. The Steelers finished with a 10-7 record and were eliminated early in the playoffs. The same result as with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

Therefore, the big question is what the ownership and the team’s front office can do to help this team compete against top rivals in the AFC, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, or the Baltimore Ravens.

How long is Mike Tomlin under contract with Steelers?

Mike Tomlin has a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the 2027 season, and there are no signs that the head coach will be fired. In response to calls for a change at the helm, Tony Dungy, former player of the team and Super Bowl champion, sent them a warning in The Dan Patrick Show.

“Let me ask this: ‘Who am I gonna get that’s better?’ That’s the thing that’s going to go through Art Rooney’s mind. Okay, yeah, I could move on from Mike Tomlin, but, what’s my next plan. When you look around out there, there are no guarantees that you’re going to get somebody who knows your organization, who can build this and do it any better. So, I think that’s what’s going through their mind right now.”

