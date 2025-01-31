The Kansas City Chiefs could surpass the New England Patriots as the greatest dynasty of this century if they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. In fact, that famous three-peat could cement them as the greatest team of all time.

Comparisons are inevitable. Two extraordinary head coaches like Bill Belichick and Andy Reid, legendary quarterbacks such as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, and dominant defenses.

However, in the grand storyline of the NFL, the entire discussion is focused on how the referees supposedly help the Chiefs, something that, in their era, was also seen as favoritism toward the Patriots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened with Chiefs and referees?

After several controversial calls in the playoffs for the Chiefs in the games against the Bills and the Texans, Julian Edelman, former Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, expressed his frustration with those conspiracy theories about supposedly rigged games. It all happened during a special appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“It’s apparent that when you’re on top everyone wants to try to bring you down. It’s a bunch of baloney that the league is helping the Kansas City Chiefs. If you got a problem with it, go beat them. The refs aren’t involved when you throw interceptions, when you fumble the ball, when you jump offsides, when you don’t convert third down or fourth down and short, they can’t control that. If you want to beat them, go and beat them. Don’t talk about it. Be about it. I’m so sick and tired of hearing people say that about the Chiefs.”

Advertisement