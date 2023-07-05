Every team would want to have DeAndre Hopkins for the 2023 NFL season. Amid the rumors of the potential next club of the receiver, the odds of a Super Bowl LVIII contender franchise to sign him have drastically risen.

After three disappointing seasons, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was time to move on from DeAndre Hopkins, The wide receiver didn’t live up to the expectations, as he was set to bolster Kyler Murray’s offense, but injuries didn’t let him succeed.

During this offseason, the Cardinals released Hopkins. Now, the 31-year-old will test the free agency for the first time in his career, trying to land in a team that could compete for the Super Bowl this year.

DeAndre Hopkins’ rumors: Super Bowl LVIII contenders rise in the odds to sign the WR

Everyone wants to know which team will convince DeAndre Hopkins to sign with them. The receiver is looking for a lucrative deal, but also wants to land in a club that could compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy this year.

According to reports, several teams are pursuing the former Clemson player. However, oddsmakers have their favorites to sign Hopkins, and a new club has surprisingly emerged as a strong contender in the competition to acquire him.

In the latest update of the odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffalo Bills are now the second favorite team to sign Hopkins. They are also considered by oddsmakers as true contenders for the Super Bowl LVIII, and this move could help them even more in their quest.

According to Draftkings, these are the odds for Hopkins’ next club:

New England Patriots: -120

Buffalo Bills: +380

Tennessee Titans: +500

Detroit Lions: +550

Cleveland Browns: +1000

If Buffalo signs Hopkins, they would have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with Stefon Diggs and him. However, they would need to create some room in the salary cap to be able to negotiate with the five-time Pro Bowler.