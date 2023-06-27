The clock is ticking, and DeAndre Hopkins must choose his next club soon. Amidst the rumors of the Chiefs and Patriots being interested in signing him, the free-agent is now being ‘lurked’ by two new sleeper teams that really want to add an elite wide receiver for the 2023 NFL season.

The former Arizona Cardinals player is looking for a team willing to offer him a lucrative contract. He must find it soon in order to have enough time to get involved with the squad and get to know everything about his new club.

According to rumors, there are multiple teams interested in adding the 31-year-old, including the Chiefs and Patriots. However, it now seems like two new clubs have entered the competition and want to seduce Hopkins with a very attractive offer.

Report: Two new sleeper teams are ‘lurking’ DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is looking for a new team for the 2023 season. The five-time Pro Bowler was released by the Cardinals earlier this year, so now he’s set to play for his third NFL.

According to recent reports, the Patriots and Chiefs are interested in signing Hopkins. However, they could face some new competition as two new teams have entered the race to add the former Houston Texans receiver.

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are now two other potential destinations for Hopkins, per ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. Those two teams are reportedly ‘lurking’ the former Clemson player in the background to secure his services.

A few weeks ago, Deshaun Watson attempted to recruit Hopkins for the Browns. They previously played together in Houston, where the receiver served as the quarterback’s favorite weapon on the field.

As for the Panthers, it seems that the team’s front office is determined to support Bryce Young in finding success during his rookie season. Hopkins would join Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall, D.J. Chark, and Adam Thielen in the highly talented group of receivers that Carolina currently possesses.