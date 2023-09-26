There’s a rookie player in the NFL that has shocked everybody. Tyreek Hill and AJ Brown have already seen his skills, as the cornerback has completely nullified the two elite wide receivers on the field.

Tyreek Hill is arguably the best wide receiver in the league at present. The Miami Dolphins player has made a commitment to achieve over 2,000 receiving yards this season, and he is currently on track to fulfill his goal.

As for AJ Brown, he is still the first option for Jalen Hurts on the field. After three games, the 26-year-old has 20 receptions for 239 yards, but he has not been able to score a single touchdown this year.

Christian Gonzalez has neutralized top wideouts such as Tyreek Hill and AJ Brown

With the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots opted to fortify their defense by selecting Christian Gonzalez. He was regarded as the top cornerback prospect, and he is living up to those expectations.

In his initial three NFL games, Christian Gonzalez was tasked with defending elite wide receivers, including Tyreek Hill, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and Garrett Wilson. Impressively, the cornerback limited them to a combined total of just 36 receiving yards.

The 21-year-old has unquestionably strengthened the Patriots’ secondary, earning high praise from the team’s coaching staff. “I don’t know if I would say surprised, just because we did a lot of work on him coming out of college,” defensive play-caller Steve Belichick said Tuesday. “I wouldn’t say surprised, but he’s been playing really well so far, which is the expectation for all the players we have around here.”

Is Christian Gonzalez related to Tony Gonzalez?

Even though Christian and Tony share the same last name, they are not related to each other in any way.