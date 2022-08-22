More than a year later, we finally get some clarity about Tom Brady's comments on the team that turned him down in free agency.

Sports history is full of 'what ifs' and wishful thinking. Tom Brady's career, for example, is full of that. What if the helmet catch didn't happen? What if they didn't enforce the tuck rule? What if he joined the Miami Dolphins?

As it usually happens with legends, there are hundreds of untold stories, myths, and whatnot circling around Brady's career. But him being such a famous guy, it's just a matter of time before someone starts spilling the tea.

That was the case with UFC President Dana White, who recently made the rounds for revealing that he nearly got Brady and Rob Gronkowski to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. Eventually, Jon Gruden nixed the deal because he thought they were too old and overpaid.

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Nearly Signed With The Raiders

“I worked to put a deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders and it was almost a done deal and at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said he didn’t want them and all hell broke loose,” White said. “It was crazy. Brady was already looking at houses.”

Brady's Shot Was Directed At Derek Carr

While that's a big story on its own, White unknowingly helped us connect the dots for an even bigger story. We now know who Brady was talking about when he expressed his disgust for a team that didn't want him:

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that m–––––er? are you serious?” Brady said on HBO's 'The Shop'. “Looking back, I’m thinking ‘There’s no fuc-ing way I would’ve gone to that team. They said they didn’t want me! I know what that means! I know what that feels like! And I’m going to f— you up because of that.”

So, clearly, that m–––––er was no other than Derek Carr, who actually had a pretty decent season last year. Still, no disrespect to Carr whatsoever, but maybe even Raiders fans would've said the same if they knew about Brady.