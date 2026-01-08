Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Quadisiya live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr will square off against Al Quadisiya in the Matchday 14 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Al Nassr’s 11-match unbeaten streak ended with a 3-2 setback against Al Ahli, a loss that dropped them into second place, one point behind Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal, who currently have 32 points.

With the title race wide open, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are focused on a bounce-back win to reclaim the top spot, but Al Quadisiya loom as a tough test, sitting fifth with 24 points and eager to climb the standings with a statement result.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Quadisiya match be played?

Al Nassr will clash with Al Quadisiya for the Matchday 14 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Thursday, January 8. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Joao Felix of Al Nassr – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Quadisiya: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Quadisiya in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Quadisiya live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX One.