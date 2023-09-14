Stefon Diggs is not having the best time at the Buffalo Bills, and his family is well aware of the situation. His younger brother, Trevon, believes the wide receiver should consider leaving the AFC East team following a hot mic incident with the club’s media.

The last few months have been rough for Stefon Diggs. At the end of the 2022 NFL season, several reports indicated that he didn’t want to continue with the Bills due to numerous reasons, including problems with Josh Allen, the team’s quarterback.

Despite those rumors, Stefon returned to the Bills for the 2023 campaign with hopes of finding success with the team. However, ongoing issues continue to arise, prompting his family to seek ways to protect him from these problems.

Trevon Diggs advises Stefon to leave the Bills after hot mic incident

Stefon Diggs is currently facing a challenging period with the Bills. Reports suggest that the wide receiver is feeling uneasy within the team, and it appears that some members of the club may also be uncomfortable with his presence.

During a press conference yesterday, Maddy Glab, reporter of the Bills, was caught on a hot mic talking badly about the wideout. “Hey, there’s no control over Stefon Diggs. He’s gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face, say ‘FU.’ It’s how he treats everybody,” she said.

Following this incident, Trevon Diggs, Stefon’s younger brother, advised the wide receiver to leave the team. “Tuh! They turn on you so quick. Gotta get bro somewhere safe,” posted the Dallas Cowboys cornerback. This raises the question of whether he is attempting to recruit his brother to join his own team.

What is Stefon Diggs’ contract with the Buffalo Bills?

In 2022, Stefon Diggs signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills; $70 million of it are completely guaranteed.