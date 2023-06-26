The Buffalo Bills must solve a huge problem in their locker room. At the end of the 2022 season, cameras captured a tense moment between Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen. Now, Robert Griffin III, former NFL quarterback, has revealed some worrisome details about the relationship between both players.

Buffalo has made significant changes to become one of the best teams in the entire league. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are regarded as the main stars of their offense, posing a significant threat to opposing defenses.

However, the conclusion of their 2022 NFL season was not ideal. During their playoff loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, Stefon Diggs was caught on camera yelling at Josh Allen, which raised significant doubts about the state of their relationship.

Robert Griffin III shares insight on Stefon Diggs’ relationship with Josh Allen

The Bills are still seen as one of the strongest squads and true contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl. However, they need to solve a massive problem going on inside their locker room, and it involves two of their biggest stars.

During this offseason, Diggs was absent during the beginning of the Bills minicamp. According to rumors, he was reportedly uncomfortable being around Josh Allen, and Robert Griffin III has now lent support to this notion.

“Him and Josh Allen seemed to have a bromance rolling, it felt like for years there, until there was a problem with their game against the Bengals in the playoffs,” RG3 said. “So, I think it’s clear, this is a personal thing between Josh and Diggs. And they have to get their partnership back on the field, and that’s part of playing quarterback. I think Josh Allen’s running into that right now. Everything is fine, until it’s not fine in a relationship when it comes to a quarterback and a wide receiver like Diggs. So Josh has to manage that relationship the right way and I think he’s the only one that can rectify.”

According to Sean McDermott, the team’s head coach, everything was “solved” regarding Diggs’ absence. However, the former NFL quarterback thinks that both players still need to talk about what happened during their loss againts the Bengals.

“So I’ve talked with people close to the situation, and really, what it boils down to is, in that last game against the Bengals, Diggs was the most targeted receiver in that game. I think he had get 10 targets in that game,” RG3 said. “But when they were down 17, they had a 10 play drive that ended in a turnover on downs and Diggs only got one ball thrown his way. So you would think that a player of Diggs’ caliber with the relationship that he has with Josh Allen, in those moments, he would look to him more often, and that didn’t happen.”