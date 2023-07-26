The Buffalo Bills are, once again, a favorite to reach the Super Bowl in the AFC. However, it’s going to be a very tough battle with contenders such as the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals.

Though the Bills have a tremendous roster and a great head coach in Sean McDermott, they’ve failed to reach the big game in the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have stopped them in the last three seasons.

In June, the Buffalo Bills faced a major controversy around star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. After he missed the first mandatory minicamp practice, many experts believed the player wanted out.

Sean McDermott reveals Stefon Diggs’ status with the Bills

The Buffalo Bills have started training camp and the big question for Sean McDermott was the current situation of Stefon Diggs. It’s important to remember that, just a few weeks ago, the head coach sparked the scandal after saying he was “very concerned” by Diggs’ absence.

Now, the scenario seems to be totally different. “That’s my sentiment with any player. In particular, a player as important to us as Steffon. I get concerned when players miss for reasons off the field and for reasons on the field. Whether it be they’re injured or whatever it is. That’s just how I am.”

That’s why McDermott believes his first quote in June was exaggerated. “So, when I say very concerned, I’m very concerned because of the situation with one of our players. It was something that we needed to work through and those are healthy conversations that happen.”

According to the Bills’ head coach, there’s nothing to worry about Stefon Diggs looking forward. “I’m extremely appreciative of those conversations. It gets us, when you have those healthy conversations, it gets you to a better spot. And I feel good about that. I feel like we’re in that spot.“