Trevor Lawrence is now elegible for a contract extension, and he's putting pressure on the Jacksonville Jaguars to offer him one soon.

Trevor Lawrence has played a key role in helping the Jacksonville Jaguars improve, and now he’s looking for recognition. With the quarterback now eligible for a contract extension, he has sent a clear message to the team’s front office regarding this situation.

Following a terrible 2020 season, the Jaguars were granted with the 1st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It was clear that they would select a quarterback, and Trevor Lawrence was the best option for them.

Despite his first year with the AFC South team falling short of expectations, Trevor Lawrence has shown significant improvement over the last two years. Now, he’s poised to sign a contract extension, but it’s up to the Jaguars to offer him one.

Trevor Lawrence gets real on his possible contract extension with the Jaguars

The Jaguars haven’t been contenders for quite some time. In 2022, they made it to the playoffs for the first time in five years, largely thanks to Trevor Lawrence’s leadership in guiding the team.

However, there’s still uncertainty surrounding Lawrence and his continuity. Even though the team has clearly improved with him, rumors suggest that they could be interested in acquiring a new quarterback this year, which has surprised many of their fans.

Now that Lawrence is elegible for a contract extension, everyone is wondering if the Jaguars will offer him one this year. Even though the quarterback wants a new deal, it doesn’t keep him awake at night.

“There’s definitely been some conversations,” Lawrence said Tuesday when asked about a new contract. “As far as where that’s at now, it’s not really my focus. I’d love to, obviously, be a Jag for as long as possible. We love it here and I love where we’re headed as an organization and feel like I’m just getting better every year. My best ball is definitely ahead of me. So, from that standpoint, obviously, yeah, that would be great.

“But, like you said, it’s going into my fourth year, it’s not like this is necessarily going to be my last season. There’s a lot that could happen. So, not really my focus right now. At the end of the day, my job isn’t going to change whether I get extended or not before this season. My job is to go win games and to be the best I can be for this team so we can have a chance to win a Super Bowl. Even if I get the contract extension, that’s still my job.”

Which could be Trevor Lawrence’s new contract?

Trevor Lawrence is indeed still playing under his rookie contract. As the 1st overall pick, the quarterback signed a 4-year, $36 million deal, and he has a fifth-year option available in it that would keep him with the team until 2025.

According to Spotrac, Trevor Lawrence’s next contract could be one of the most lucrative among quarterbacks in the NFL. He could potentially sign a 6-year, $305 million deal, which would pay him around $50 million per season.