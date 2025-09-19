Tua Tagovailoa has once again received heavy criticism for the interception late in the fourth quarter that cost the Miami Dolphins a painful 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Although the team had a very good performance as huge underdogs, the quarterback admitted that is not enough in the NFL. The same words head coach Mike McDaniel used after the game about moral victories.

“No moral victories. That’s for sure. There’s definitely some things that we can take away that are good and that’s up to par within our standard of how we operate within the offense. It’s never good to lose, regardless of how a certain individual may have felt they performed. This is a team sport.”

Despite having spectacular names on offense like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De’Von Achane, the Dolphins are far from being Super Bowl contenders. After all the money invested, including the contract extension for Tua, fans and experts are starting to wonder if it’s time for Stephen Ross to begin making major changes.

Why did Dolphins lose to Bills?

The Dolphins lost to the Bills because of two plays in particular that changed the course of the game in the fourth quarter: a roughing-the-kicker penalty by Zach Sieler and Tua Tagovailoa’s interception with 3:07 remaining when they could have tied the game.

This was Tua’s response when asked if the buzz around Mike McDaniel’s future and alleged issues inside the locker room made this game in Buffalo crucial for showing that they can still compete for the playoffs.

“I wouldn’t say there was a sense to prove anything to anyone. There was an emotion of wanting to get this thing right for each other. The biggest thing is when the defense gives us those opportunities to go and score, we got to go and put points on the board. We don’t feel any moral victories. There are no moral victories, but, we can say there are some plays made. So, how can we stay consistent with those plays being made defensively and then transitioning to that momentum offensively as well. What do we need to do to stop the losses.”