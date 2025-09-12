Tyreek Hill is one of the biggest stories in the NFL right now due to rumors about a possible departure from the Miami Dolphins. Now, ahead of the game against the Patriots, reporter Omar Kelly asked him if there is any reason why the wide receiver hasn’t caught a pass of more than 30 yards in a full year.

The star wide receiver simply laughed and said: “You’re trying to piss me off.” To which Kelly responded: “I’m not trying to piss you off. I’m just trying to ask you what’s going on, because we see the speed is there, but are the throws there?”

Hill laughed even harder because the question was clearly a dig at Tua Tagovailoa. Nevertheless, Tyreek didn’t fall for the trap: “I don’t know, bro. All I know is that I’m just grateful to be here. I love my job.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Dolphins trade Tyreek Hill?

The Miami Dolphins are not going to trade Tyreek Hill for now, but if the problems continue, anything could happen. Despite those rumors, the receiver is confident that the offense will find its rhythm in the home opener against the Patriots.

“It will come. It’s going to come, man. I feel like this week we’ve got a great opportunity to go out there and make some plays. You know, move past last week.”

Advertisement