Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins lost 31-21 to the Buffalo Bills. Their 0-3 record to start the season has sparked rumors about the head coach’s future, and a report from Ian Rapoport has confirmed if Stephen Ross is ready to fire him.

“Stephen Ross, the Dolphins’ owner, does not want to fire Mike McDaniel. He doesn’t. He wants this to work. He likes him. He believes in him. He has invested in him giving him a contract extension last year. He still has two years and about $19 million left after this year.”

The Dolphins put up a fight as 12-point underdogs on the road, but Tua Tagovailoa threw a costly interception with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter. Miami was at the 22-yard line with a chance to tie the game and, with a two-point conversion, even win it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Dolphins fire Mike McDaniel?

No. For now, the Miami Dolphins are not planning to fire Mike McDaniel despite their 0-3 record and a locker room that looks increasingly frustrated each week. However, Rapoport noted that certain factors could change that decision soon if Stephen Ross starts to feel fans and players are giving up on the team.

“Whenever he has had to, whenever possible, he has been patient. My sense is nothing is imminent for the Dolphins on that front. However, that can change. If fans suddenly stop showing up to the stadium or players stop playing for him, that can alter the situation.”

Advertisement