Due to some injuries in Miami, it seems like Skylar Thompson will begin for the Dolphins in Week 5. Here is the information about age, height, contract and college stats of the unknown quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins started the 2022 NFL season with the right foot with a 3-2 record. Unfortunately, they have lost two key pieces in their offense and now they will have to relie on Skyler Thompson for the starting quarterback job, so here is everything you need to know about him regarding his age, height, contract and college stats.

For the 2022 NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa appeared as one of the most interesting quarterbacks to follow. After a good start, he unfortunately got injured with a controversial head and neck hit, so he will probably sit for the rest of the campaign.

After Tagovailoa's injury, the Dolphins started Teddy Bridgewater, but he also entered the concussion protocol and will probably be out for Week 5. That's where Skylar Thompson enters the ecuation to play as starting quarterback for Miami against the Minnesota Vikings.

How old is Skylar Thompson?

Skylar Thompson just entered the NFL through the 2022 Draft (7th round / 247th pick). He is 25-years-old and was born in June 4, 1997, in Palmyra, Missouri.

What is Skylar Thompson's height?

As for his height, Skylar Thompson is 6 ft 1+7⁄8 in (1.88 m) and a weight of 217 lb (98 kg). He is taller than Tua Tagovailoa, but the same as Teddy Bridgewater.

Skylar Thompson's contract: What is his salary?

As said before, Skylar Thompson is a rookie quarterback, so he is in his first professional contract. He signed a 4-year, $3,742,216 deal with the Miami Dolphins; $82,216 of them are guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $935,554.

What were Skylar Thompson's college stats?

Skylar Thompson played for Kansas State University for five years (2017-2021). He completed 552 passes of 885 attempts for 7,124 yards and 42 touchdowns. He had an average quarterback rating of 98.4 through his college years.