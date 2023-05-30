It looks like DeAndre Hopkins will be choosing his next team soon, and several clubs are interested in him. Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, has now recruited the wide receiver with a special message, remembering the days when they were teammates.

In a very surprising move, the Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins a few days ago. The team had enough of his attitudes, moving on from him in order to reduce their salary cap and also save almost $20 million he was due this year.

The 30-year-old player is waiting for the best offer to sign with his third NFL team. The Browns are reportedly interested in adding Hopkins, and now Deshaun Watson has sent him a message in order to make his decision easier.

Deshaun Watson sends message to DeAndre Hopkins amid rumors

There are several teams interested in adding an elite receiver like DeAndre Hopkins. According to reports, the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have been the only two clubs in talks with him, but it seems like another one could enter the race soon.

It has been reported that, even though the Bills and Chiefs are interested, Hopkins’ salary demands wouldn’t be easy for them to fulfill. That’s where the Browns could take advantage in order to give Deshaun Watson another receiver for the upcoming campaign.

Watson wants to play again alongside Hopkins in the NFL. They both shared the field while being part of the Houston Texans from 2017 to 2020. DeAndre was Deshaun’s best partner, so now he wants to live those great moments again in the Browns.

“Me and D-Hop have been talking since (he was released),” said Watson to media on Tuesday. “You know, the Houston days and when he left Arizona we were always talking. Our relationship has always been great. We would love that to happen (Hopkins playing for Cleveland), he knows that. We’ve got a lot of connections, but it is out of my range.”