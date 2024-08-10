The cornerback, a former teammate of Brady with the Patriots, is arriving in Minnesota to finalize a deal.

One of the franchises that every season promises to go far but often falls short is the Minnesota Vikings. To strengthen their roster, they are looking to add a former NFL champion from the New England Patriots, who played under Tom Brady.

Under Kevin O’Connell, the 2023-24 season was one to forget for the Vikings. With a record of 7 wins and 10 losses, they finished third in the NFC North and failed to even make the playoffs.

The starting quarterback position remains uncertain. While it is expected that veteran Sam Darnold may see action in the preseason games, rookie J.J. McCarthy is also in the running for the role.

At his training camp, the former Michigan Wolverines player drafted at pick number 10 stated to the press: “I’m focusing on learning to improve, addressing the weaknesses in my game, and understanding my teammates’ strengths so I can amplify them whenever possible.”

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings throws the ball during Minnesota Vikings mandatory minicamp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on June 04, 2024 in Eagan, Minnesota.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell commented on his two quarterbacks and the upcoming competition, noting that both are “further along than I expected.”

The arrival of a former Patriot in Minnesota

A new addition to the Vikings’ roster for the upcoming season is imminent. The player in question is none other than cornerback Stephon Gilmore, formerly of the New England Patriots.

Most recently with the Dallas Cowboys, Gilmore, who previously won a championship with Tom Brady, has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, among others. His arrival in Minneapolis is expected in the coming days, with a meeting scheduled with the management on Monday.

Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

