Three teams enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record, including Tua Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins. On the other hand, four teams are mired in a 0-3 losing streak, and one of those teams has a wide receiver who leads the most receiving yards list.

However, there are wide receivers who are having a great time, such as Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, who has four touchdowns after three weeks and is enjoying a 3-0 winning streak.

It’s true that some wide receivers and running backs are stuck in franchises that have never won a Super Bowl or are very unlikely to make the playoffs, but that doesn’t stop them from breaking personal and league records.

Who is the WR with most receiving yards with 0-3 record in Week 4?

According to NFL stats and Pro Football Reference, the wide receiver leading the most receiving yards list with 458 yards is Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, who are entering Week 4 with an 0-3 record.

Only three wide receivers have 400+ receiving yards entering Week 4, and Jefferson is the only one on a team mired in a losing streak. Tyreek Hill (412 yards) and Chargers’ Keenan Allen (402) are not in the same 0-3 situation.

Who was the wide receiver with most receiving yards in a single season?

The wide receiver with the most receiving yards in a single season is Calvin Johnson, who had 1,964 yards in 2012. He broke the previous record of 1,848 yards, set by Jerry Rice in 1995. Johnson, nicknamed “Megatron”, was one of the most dominant wide receivers in NFL history.