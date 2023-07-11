Nowadays, Justin Jefferson is probably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL. The Minnesota Vikings recently revealed his Top 5 best quarterbacks in the league, but he surprisingly made one notable omission in his list.

In 2020, the Vikings made one of the best decisions in history of the franchise by selecting Justin Jefferson. The team chose the former LSU player with the 22nd-overall pick, and it was really worth it.

In three seasons played with Minnesota, Jefferson has caught 324 passes for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns. The 24-year-old is poised to become a huge star, and his numbers support this belief.

Justin Jefferson overlooks a significant name in his Top 5 best NFL quarterbacks list

There’s no doubt that Justin jefferson has been one of the best wide receivers in the league recently. The Vikings player has had three consecutive seasons with +1,400 yards, and he is a huge threat for any defense.

In those three years, Kirk Cousins has been his quarterback. Prior to Jefferson’s arrival, the former Washington player had Stefon Diggs as receiver, another elite wideout available for him.

Despite Jefferson’s success alongside Cousins, he didn’t include Kirk in his list of the best NFL quarterbacks. In an interview with Danilo Lacalle, the receiver revealed his Top 5 players in this position, omitting his teammate.

According to Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) leads this list. He’s followed by Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills).