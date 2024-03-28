Woody Johnson and the New York Jets had another disappointing season in 2023. When Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in the opener against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Robert Saleh never found the answer.

The Jets tried everything at the quarterback position with names like Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian. It all ended with a mediocre 7-10 record and no ticket the playoffs.

Now, the big upgrade they needed to compete in the NFL was the offensive line and the key move was the arrival of Tyron Smith. Everything seemed to be going smoothly as the Jets also acquired star wide receiver Mike Williams. Then, a massive scandal broke out between the team’s owner and the head coach.

Woody Johson denies altercation with Robert Saleh

In an unexpected turn of events, a report by Colleen Wolfe of NFL Network pointed out that a heated argument occurred between Woody Johnson and Robert Saleh during the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando.

“I will say, from a very reliable source at the owners meetings, there was a very heated conversation between Woody and Robert Saleh, to the point where it was a little awkward.”

However, when Johnson heard the news, he went to social media and denied any possible fight or discussion with Saleh. Of course, it’s a shocking situation as the channel which reported the story is owned by the NFL.

“All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the League Meeting is absolutely false. It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard.”