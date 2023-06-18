There’s no doubt that the NFC North holds one of the most intense rivalries in the entire NFL. Now, Jordan Love has ensured that Chicago Bears fans continue to harbor animosity towards the Green Bay Packers by sending them a highly disrespectful message ahead of the 2023 season.

The Packers are going to undergo a massive change this year. Green Bay is set to try out a new starting quarterback as Jordan Love takes over the position that Aaron Rodgers held since 2008.

The former Utah State player was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Love understands the significance of the Packers reclaiming the NFC North, so he has now delivered a message to all Bears fans that certainly won’t leave them pleased.

Jordan Love’s rude message to Bears fans to increase their rivalry against Packers

For the first time in his career, Jordan Love will be a starting quarterback. The Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason, so not their 2020 first-round pick will finally have the opportunity to lead the team’s offense.

Love wants to prove himself and lead the Packers to success. The team needs to reclaim the NFC North, but it won’t be easy as they will have to compete against strong squads such as the Vikings, Lions, and Bears.

The 24-year-old quarterback has a 3-1 record against NFC North teams but has never faced the Bears. Nonetheless, Love has sent a message to Chicago, which is certain to infuriate their fans.

“Happy Father’s Day to all Bears fans out there,” Love said in a video uploaded to social media. He alludes to the Packers’ dominance in games against Chicago, with Green Bay having won 105 matches, tied six, and lost 95.