Hunter Renfrow doesn’t want to have the same season he had last year. Ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign, the hidden gem of the Las Vegas Raiders has made a bold promise to all their fans, one that will definitely excite them.

Back in 2019, the Raiders made one of the biggest steals of the NFL Draft. In the 6th-round, Las Vegas selected Hunter Renfrow with the 149th overall pick, and little did they know that he would become an elite player.

During his first three seasons, Renfrow had 208 receptions for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, he had a very disappointing campaign last year, which he doesn’t want to live again anymore.

Hunter Renfrow promises to leave the 2022 NFL season behind

Hunter Renfrow entered the 2022 season as a Pro Bowler. Unfortunately, the wide receiver really struggled to prove himself to the Raiders last year, recording a career-low of 36 receptions for only 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Those numbers are not what the Raiders expect from him. Rumors suggested that Las Vegas was interested in trading him, but the former Clemson player has made a bold promise to convince them to not move on from him.

“I feel like I let a lot of my teammates down last year,” Renfrow told reporters earlier this week. “That’s something that left a bad taste in my mouth and something that I want to get over and prove to them — through the spring and also going into the season — that I’m a guy that they can count on.

“I’m hoping last year was a fluke. You always do things, core-wise and strength-and-training-wise to prepare yourself. And I’d like to think I’ve been playing at a decent level at Clemson for four or five years, and then four or five years here. So, I didn’t want to get all scared all of a sudden and think I had to do all this and change who I am. And so, just get back to the basics.”