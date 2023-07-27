It all seems like we won’t see Josh Jacobs on a football field this year. According to reports, the running back could miss the 2023 NFL season, even though the Las Vegas Raiders made one last attempt to prevent it.

This offseason has been rough for several running backs, and Josh Jacobs is one of those. The 25-year-old was unable to reach an agreement for a long-term deal despite being an elite player for the Raiders.

Now, his future is uncertain. Jacobs has not signed his franchise tag yet, and it seems like he has no intentions of doing it. That’s why fans are worried about him not playing the upcoming campaign, losing a key piece for their offense.

Josh Jacobs rejects offer to stay with the Raiders

Earlier this year, the Raiders decided to place the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs. Everyone though that both sides would reach an agreement for a long-term contract before the deadline, but unfortunately this didn’t happen.

Jacobs can still sign the one-year, $10.09 tag to play the 2023 season. Las Vegas recently offered him a new deal for one campaign to make him feel more comfortable, but the running back has rejected it.

According to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, the Raiders offered Jacobs a one-year, $12 million deal. This came after Saquon Barkley reached an agreement with the Giants for one season worth up to $11 million.

However, it seems like Jacobs is not interested in playing under a one-year contract, as he thinks his worth is more than that. It looks like we won’t see the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year on the fields this season.