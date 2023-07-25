The Las Vegas Raiders really need to have a remarkable 2023 NFL season. After not being able to compete last year, the team’s front office has been adding new players, and now they have signed a veteran cornerback to bolster their defense.

Last year, the Raiders really struggled to find their way to success. Las Vegas ended the season with a disappointing 6-11 record, so changes had to be made this offseason to avoid another losing campaign this 2023.

One of the most relevant additions this year was Jimmy Garoppolo, but of course they he’s not the only one. The team’s front office has now decided to improve their defense by signing a three-time Pro Bowler.

Raiders improve their offense by signing former Ravens cornerback

The 2023 season must be exceptional for the Raiders. Even though they were seen as a highly competitive team, they fell short from the expectations and ended as thirds in the AFC West.

It appears that the upcoming campaign will pose a tough challenge for them, as they are set to face three formidable offenses in the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos. To contend for the division’s title, they must find a way to stop these offensive powerhouses. In light of this mission, the team has made a significant signing to bolster their defense.

According to NFL Media, Marcus Peters has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders. After a strong workout on Monday, the cornerback convinced the team to offer him a contract for the upcoming season.

Peters, 30, is entering his eight NFL season. He knows the Raiders pretty well, as he joined the league as the 18th overall pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 draft, season in which he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned a call to the Pro Bowl.