One of Roger Goodell‘s primary objectives as commissioner has been to expand the NFL’s global presence. Now, he has announced that a new city will host an international game in 2025, catering to the league’s growing fanbase outside the United States.

Roger Goodell’s tenure as commissioner of the National Football League, which began in 2006, has seen its share of highs and lows. One of his key promises was to take the NFL to fans across the globe, extending the league’s reach far beyond its traditional markets.

In this regard, Goodell has achieved significant success, introducing regular-season games in new countries and increasing the NFL’s global fandom. Now, another city is set to host its first NFL game in 2025, marking another milestone in this ongoing initiative.

NFL announces new host city for the 2025 International Series

When Roger Goodell began his role as NFL commissioner, he identified a major issue: the league’s international audience was declining despite the high quality of games.

To address this, Goodell looked beyond broadcasting rights and sought new ways to re-engage global fans. His solution was simple but impactful—bringing NFL games directly to international audiences.

The first regular-season game outside the United States was held in 2005 in Mexico City. The game, played at the Azteca Stadium between the 49ers and the Cardinals, drew a record-breaking crowd of 103,467 fans, a turnout that exceeded all expectations.

This overwhelming success spurred Goodell to formalize the NFL International Series, leading to regular games being hosted in countries like the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Mexico.

Allianz Arena hosted the game between the Panthers and Giants in the 2024 season (IMAGO / Schüler)

Now, another milestone will be reached as a new city is set to host its first-ever NFL regular-season game. The league announced that a 2025 matchup will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, although the participating teams have yet to be revealed.

Germany has been a key focus for the NFL’s international expansion, hosting four games since 2022 in cities like Munich and Frankfurt. In the 2024 season, the Carolina Panthers defeated the New York Giants at Allianz Arena in Munich, with 70,132 fans in attendance.

Will the NFL return to Mexico in 2025?

Mexico remains one of the NFL’s most important international markets, boasting the largest fanbase outside the United States. However, the country has not hosted a regular-season game since 2022.

The Azteca Stadium, currently undergoing extensive renovations in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is expected to be ready by 2025. If completed on schedule, the NFL is likely to return to Mexico next season, continuing its long-standing relationship with the country.

