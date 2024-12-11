NFL News: John Harbaugh makes something clear to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens after bye week

Baltimore Ravens finished their bye week and will face a tough four-game stretch to finish the 2024 NFL regular season on a high note. Lamar Jackson and his teammates received a clear message from head coach John Harbaugh.

The next series of games will determine if the Ravens can make the playoffs or if they waste a great season by Jackson as a candidate for the league’s MVP. Baltimore has an 8-5 record, so if they stay clean and don’t let up, they’ll punch their ticket to the postseason.

Jackson has shown quality performances throughout the current campaign to lead the Ravens to one of the top teams in the NFL. To date, the two-time MVP quarterback has completed 379 passes for 3,290 yards and 29 touchdowns while being intercepted just three times.

Harbaugh’s message to Jackson’s Ravens

“We want to play our best football right now, that’s what we’re really focusing on. What’s around us is not important. What is important is our football. Playing good football, playing the best level we’re capable of, all focused on that; that’s what it’s really about. Nothing else matters; everything else is just static,” Harbaugh said of the Jackson Ravens.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson leads the popular vote for the NFL Pro Bowl

Lamar Jackson holds the overall lead in fan voting for the NFL Pro Bowl games, which was announced Monday, December 9, with 82,402 votes cast. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is a close second with a difference of 320 votes.

What are the last four games for the Ravens in the 2024 NFL season?

The Ravens visit the New York Giants this Sunday for NFL Week 15. In Week 16, they have a tough home date against the Pittsburgh Steelers, then close the year with a Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans and finish the season against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.