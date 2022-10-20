One of the most attractive players in this trading season is Christian McCaffrey. Amid the rumors of him leaving the Panthers, the running back has finally talked about what he thinks about a possible move.

Christian McCaffrey finally adresses his trade rumors

Christian McCaffrey's name is one of the most popular nowadays in the NFL. He has been in the rumors lately about the possibility of going out of Carolina, and he's finally talked about it.

"Keeping that away from me. That's out of my control," McCaffrey said, per The Athletic. "Trying to control everything I can control. … Right now I'm a Carolina Panther and giving my all to this place."

There are lots of teams that might need a top running back such as Broncos, Bills or even Rams. Even though McCaffrey said he is a Panther right now, the team might think different to take advantage of his hype to trade for some great picks at the next NFL Drafts.

Christian McCaffrey has been the best player for the Panthers in the last years. He broke the 1,000-1,000 mark in rushing and receiving yards back in 2019, so that proves how much charge he has had in Carolina since his start.